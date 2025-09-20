Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NYAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nayax

Nayax Price Performance

Nayax stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Nayax has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million. Nayax had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Nayax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,170,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,751 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,649,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.