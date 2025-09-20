Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2%

NKTR opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,777.98. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $57,687.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $585,326.24. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,178 shares of company stock worth $938,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 312,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 127,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.