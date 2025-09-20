Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $81.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

