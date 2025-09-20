NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NXRT stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,628. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Richards bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

