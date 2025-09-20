Next Level Private LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

