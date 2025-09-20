NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.69. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1,577,009 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Edward Andrew Jr. Scoggins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 200,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,452.20. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner bought 357,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $2,492,006.58. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,274,894 shares in the company, valued at $64,738,760.12. The trade was a 4.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, CEO Matthew K. Schatzman bought 281,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $2,009,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 5,246,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,458,696.24. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Cowen lowered NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NextDecade Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Research analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextDecade by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 21,395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

