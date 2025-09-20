Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 635181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,744,400. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $392,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,229.60. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 110,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

