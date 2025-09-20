Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 635181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 110,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
