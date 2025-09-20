NioCorp Developments (NB) to Release Earnings on Monday

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, September 22nd. Analysts expect NioCorp Developments to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. NioCorp Developments has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NioCorp Developments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NB stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -0.29. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

NB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NioCorp Developments from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NioCorp Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 2,376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 618,170 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NioCorp Developments by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NioCorp Developments by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

