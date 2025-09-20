NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $5.85. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 5,463,232 shares trading hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

