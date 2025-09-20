Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) & Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Financial Analysis

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) and Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Quaker Houghton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.65 billion 3.12 $284.08 million $2.23 16.91 Quaker Houghton $1.84 billion 1.31 $116.64 million ($0.43) -322.79

Analyst Recommendations

Nissan Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quaker Houghton. Quaker Houghton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nissan Chemical and Quaker Houghton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quaker Houghton 0 1 3 0 2.75

Quaker Houghton has a consensus target price of $150.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Quaker Houghton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quaker Houghton is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Dividends

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Quaker Houghton pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nissan Chemical pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quaker Houghton pays out -451.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Quaker Houghton has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Quaker Houghton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 17.30% 18.88% 13.47% Quaker Houghton -0.39% 8.35% 4.25%

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Chemical has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaker Houghton has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Quaker Houghton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quaker Houghton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quaker Houghton beats Nissan Chemical on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Quaker Houghton

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.