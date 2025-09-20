nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

LASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. nLight has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. nLight’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $106,671.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 265,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,877.14. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,391 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $443,876.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,381,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,683,757.80. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,155 shares of company stock worth $9,371,219. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nLight in the first quarter valued at about $6,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in nLight by 140.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 705,215 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nLight during the second quarter worth about $11,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in nLight during the second quarter worth about $6,778,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in nLight by 29.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

