Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

NDSN opened at $225.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

