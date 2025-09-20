Northland Capmk Weighs in on Rezolve AI Q3 Earnings

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rezolve AI in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $4.25) on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rezolve AI from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

RZLV opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Rezolve AI has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,149,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

