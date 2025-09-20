Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and traded as high as $35.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Northway Financial Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
