Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Nova Minerals Price Performance

Nova Minerals stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Nova Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About Nova Minerals

We are an exploration stage company, and our flagship project is the Estelle Gold Project located in Alaska. We have no operating revenues and do not anticipate generating revenues in the foreseeable future. However, we expect to complete our first gold pour in late 2028, although there is no assurance that we will meet that timeframe and consummation of any such commercial production is subject to the risks described herein.

