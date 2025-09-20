Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Nova Minerals Price Performance
Nova Minerals stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Nova Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
About Nova Minerals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nova Minerals
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.