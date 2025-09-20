NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.14. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 4,246,024 shares traded.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.62.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

