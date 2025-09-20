Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Rothschild Redb upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $58.20, but opened at $61.84. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 9,312,905 shares trading hands.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.6%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 165,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 69,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

