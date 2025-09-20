NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Reduced by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in NVIDIA by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 23,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

