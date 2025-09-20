NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.