NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,951,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37,707 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.7% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $308,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

