NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.4% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.