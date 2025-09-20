O Connor Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 7,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 42,252 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $517.93 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

