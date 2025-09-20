Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.53. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 4,286,746 shares changing hands.
Ocean Power Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.49.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 304.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies
About Ocean Power Technologies
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.
