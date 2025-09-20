Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.53. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 4,286,746 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 304.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTT. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 349.2% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 29.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 374,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 31,555.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68,476 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

