Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
OCGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Ocugen Trading Down 4.3%
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,197.71% and a negative return on equity of 255.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 1,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ocugen by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Ocugen by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.
