Olin Corporation $OLN Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,524 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Olin by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 188.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Olin Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of OLN opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

