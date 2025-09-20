OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $13.34. OMV shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 3,642 shares trading hands.

OMV Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Get OMV alerts:

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. OMV had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that OMV AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.