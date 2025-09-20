Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $566.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

NYSE DE opened at $469.99 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

