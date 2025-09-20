Oppenheimer Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $123.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $124.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.