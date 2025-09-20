Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $292.00 and last traded at $296.67. 24,308,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 13,846,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.41.

Specifically, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 74,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

