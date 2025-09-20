Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $215.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $211.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

