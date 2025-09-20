Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after purchasing an additional 618,956 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 367,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at $66,091,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $211.28 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

