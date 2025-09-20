Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,132 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after buying an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.04.

NYSE BSX opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

