Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,209 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,015. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

