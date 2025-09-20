Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $469.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.