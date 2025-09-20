Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 389 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $156,406,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 97.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after buying an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ITT by 94.7% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 387,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 13,886.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 212,873 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,525,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

View Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ITT opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.98.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.