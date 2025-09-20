Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 725,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $127.99 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

