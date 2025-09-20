Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,361 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after purchasing an additional 428,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 721,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.