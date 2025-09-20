Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $175.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.89. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

