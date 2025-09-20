Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7%

FIS stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

