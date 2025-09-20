Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,874 Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.81 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

