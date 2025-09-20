Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

