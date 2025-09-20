Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

