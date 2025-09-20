Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Trimble by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trimble by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,560. This represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock worth $18,579,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

