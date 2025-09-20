Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 10x Genomics $TXG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 400,430 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 254,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,850.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

