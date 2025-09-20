Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

