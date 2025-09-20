Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.