Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,300. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

