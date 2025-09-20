Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.05 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

