Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.63.

Shares of AN opened at $218.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

