Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $302.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

